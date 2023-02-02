Stanford 78, Utah 72

Angel 3-6 4-6 11, Ingram 1-7 3-4 6, S.Jones 8-12 2-2 22, Raynaud 4-8 0-1 8, O'Connell 4-7 3-4 11, M.Jones 4-6 4-4 15, Murrell 2-3 0-0 5, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 16-21 78.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason