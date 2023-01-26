Skip to main content
Stanford 72, Chicago St. 65

Cardet 9-12 10-10 31, Corbett 5-17 2-2 13, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Weaver 5-16 0-1 13, Cole 1-1 1-4 3, Kacuol 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 13-17 65.

STANFORD (8-12)

Angel 0-1 1-2 1, Ingram 4-5 6-10 15, S.Jones 7-14 1-1 21, Raynaud 7-13 3-4 17, O'Connell 1-4 8-9 10, M.Jones 0-4 2-2 2, Murrell 2-6 1-1 6, Gil-Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 22-29 72.

Halftime_Chicago St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 8-24 (Cardet 3-3, Weaver 3-9, Johnson 1-3, Corbett 1-6, Davis 0-1, Green 0-2), Stanford 8-19 (S.Jones 6-9, Ingram 1-2, Murrell 1-3, M.Jones 0-4). Rebounds_Chicago St. 23 (Corbett 8), Stanford 39 (Raynaud 13). Assists_Chicago St. 6 (Corbett 2), Stanford 14 (O'Connell 5). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 18, Stanford 16.

