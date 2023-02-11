St. John's 73, No. 20 Providence 68

Croswell 4-9 1-2 9, Hopkins 10-20 6-7 29, Bynum 2-12 3-4 9, Carter 5-10 1-2 12, Locke 2-9 0-0 5, Floyd 0-3 2-2 2, Breed 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 1-5 0-0 2, Castro 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 13-17 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason