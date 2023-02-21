St. John's 69, No. 4 UConn 64

Archer 1-1 0-0 2, Peeples 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 5-13 7-9 20, Everett 6-17 3-3 17, Reid 0-5 1-2 1, Cosgrove 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 7-12 3-4 20, Drake 3-13 0-0 7, Totals 23-63 14-18 69
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason