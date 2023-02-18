St. Francis (Pa.) 93, LIU 82

Cohen 4-9 8-17 16, Giles 2-6 0-0 5, McCabe 4-8 3-4 14, Ruggery 2-2 0-0 6, Land 6-15 7-10 21, Gregory 5-7 2-2 13, Sanon 0-1 0-0 0, Liberis 4-4 2-3 10, Hargis 3-5 0-1 6, Derkits 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-57 24-39 93.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason