St. Francis (Pa.) 83, CCSU 69

Dehnavi 0-0 0-0 0, Amos 4-11 3-4 13, Rodgers 2-11 0-0 4, Scantlebury 4-12 4-5 12, Snoddy 6-7 0-3 12, Sweatman 2-10 0-0 4, Breland 3-5 0-0 8, Brown 6-7 1-2 13, Ostrowsky 0-1 0-0 0, Limric 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-65 8-14 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason