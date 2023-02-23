St. Francis (NY) 70, Sacred Heart 63

Harris 4-9 2-2 10, Clarke 5-10 9-12 20, Howell-South 5-14 0-2 13, Quartlebaum 3-9 0-0 9, Wilcox 6-12 0-1 15, Moreno 0-4 0-0 0, Myrie 0-1 1-4 1, Sagnia 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 12-21 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason