St. Bonaventure 89, Saint Joseph's 76

Fleming 2-3 1-1 6, Coleman 1-1 1-2 3, Brown 3-12 0-0 7, Greer 7-11 5-5 21, Reynolds 8-16 11-12 33, Winborne 1-5 4-4 6, Bleechmore 0-2 0-2 0, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0, Arizin 0-0 0-0 0, Geatens 0-0 0-0 0, Vogel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 22-26 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason