Southern Cal 84, Colorado 65

Morgan 4-5 0-1 8, Ellis 7-16 5-6 21, K.Johnson 6-9 1-1 15, Peterson 5-12 0-0 11, White 4-5 1-2 10, Dixon-Waters 5-8 3-5 15, Iwuchukwu 0-0 0-0 0, K.Wright 2-3 0-2 4, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 10-17 84.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason