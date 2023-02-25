South Florida 71, SMU 67

Odigie 5-9 4-4 14, Williamson 4-6 0-1 8, Nutall 5-14 0-0 13, Phelps 7-14 6-13 22, J.Smith 0-2 2-2 2, Ambrose-Hylton 0-0 2-2 2, Lanier 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 2-5 0-0 6, Todorovic 0-0 0-0 0, Njie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 14-22 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason