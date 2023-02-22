South Alabama 76, Texas St. 67

Brown 3-4 0-0 9, Samuel 3-10 4-6 10, Jones 3-5 2-2 9, Moore 9-17 4-4 22, White 3-7 2-2 11, Parham 3-7 2-2 10, Franklin 2-7 0-0 5, Kearing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 14-16 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason