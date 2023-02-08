Skip to main content
Sports

SMU 72, Temple 71

Hicks 4-15 0-1 11, Jongkuch 1-2 1-2 3, Jourdain 3-3 1-1 7, Miller 1-1 0-0 2, White 0-3 1-2 1, Dunn 4-11 2-5 11, Battle 8-16 6-6 27, Reynolds 3-5 3-3 9. Totals 24-56 14-20 71.

SMU (9-16)

Ambrose-Hylton 2-2 2-5 8, Odigie 4-12 2-3 10, Nutall 2-13 2-2 6, Phelps 6-11 4-9 19, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Williamson 4-8 2-3 10, Todorovic 2-3 0-0 5, Lanier 1-2 5-8 7, Njie 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 17-30 72.

Halftime_SMU 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Temple 9-26 (Battle 5-10, Hicks 3-10, Dunn 1-5, White 0-1), SMU 7-17 (Phelps 3-3, Ambrose-Hylton 2-2, Todorovic 1-1, Smith 1-3, Lanier 0-1, Nutall 0-7). Rebounds_Temple 34 (Hicks 11), SMU 28 (Odigie 11). Assists_Temple 19 (Dunn 6), SMU 14 (Phelps 5). Total Fouls_Temple 25, SMU 21.

More for you
Written By