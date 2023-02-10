Siena 72, Mount St. Mary's 65

Baer 1-1 1-2 3, Stormo 3-7 3-4 9, Billups 1-3 5-6 8, McCollum 5-15 10-10 22, Platek 2-5 0-0 5, Eley 8-14 4-4 23, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Gribben 0-1 0-0 0, Tekin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 23-26 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason