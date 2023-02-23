SE Louisiana 83, Lamar 60

Rowbury 6-7 1-1 13, B.Anderson 5-11 2-2 12, Eastmond 2-8 0-0 5, McFarlane 9-16 2-5 26, Woodard 5-6 0-0 12, Strange 2-5 0-0 5, Caldwell 4-6 2-2 10, Agnew 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 7-10 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason