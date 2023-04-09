Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC 1, Motherwell 3

Kilmarnock 2, Hearts 1

Rangers 2, Dundee United 0

St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1

St Mirren FC 3, Livingston FC 0

Sunday's Match

Ross County 0, Celtic 2

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 3, Rangers 2

Aberdeen 2, Kilmarnock 0

Hearts 0, St Mirren FC 2

Motherwell 3, Livingston FC 0

St. Johnstone 0, Ross County 2

Sunday's Match

Dundee United 2, Hibernian FC 1

Friday's Match

Ross County vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC vs. Hearts, 7:30 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Kilmarnock vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

More for you
Written By