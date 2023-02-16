Santa Clara 81, BYU 74

Braun 3-6 2-3 8, Justice 6-9 4-5 19, Bediako 3-5 0-0 6, Podziemski 9-15 5-8 26, C.Stewart 3-8 1-2 8, Tilly 2-4 3-4 7, Knapper 1-3 0-0 2, Tongue 1-7 0-0 2, Akametu 0-0 1-2 1, Holt 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 28-57 18-27 81.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason