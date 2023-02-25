San Jose St. 74, Boise St. 68, OT

Degenhart 5-7 0-1 13, N.Smith 3-5 1-4 8, Agbo 5-8 3-3 17, M.Rice 4-18 2-2 12, Shaver 3-9 8-9 14, Milner 1-2 0-1 2, Whiting 1-2 0-0 2, Young 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 14-20 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason