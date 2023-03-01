San Jose St. 63, Colorado St. 46

Cartier 7-11 2-4 17, Hebb 1-2 0-0 2, Rivera 1-4 0-0 2, Stevens 4-12 1-3 10, Tonje 3-11 0-1 7, Lake 2-4 0-0 5, Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Moors 0-0 0-0 0, Palmer 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 3-8 46.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason