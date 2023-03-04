San Jose St. 63, Air Force 61

T.Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Tolbert 1-5 0-0 3, Diallo 1-2 2-4 4, Cardenas 4-10 1-2 10, Moore 14-24 2-3 33, Gorener 1-3 0-0 3, Vaihola 2-2 0-1 4, Perry 1-1 0-0 3, Torbor 1-1 0-1 2, G.Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 6-13 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason