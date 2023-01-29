San Francisco 94, San Diego 81

Hawthorne 3-5 0-2 6, Kunen 1-1 0-0 2, Meeks 7-10 1-3 15, Roberts 5-13 2-2 15, Shabazz 8-13 6-6 26, Newbury 4-4 4-4 13, M.Williams 5-7 1-1 13, Gigiberia 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 34-55 16-21 94.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason