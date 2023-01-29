Skip to main content
San Francisco 94, San Diego 81

Hawthorne 3-5 0-2 6, Kunen 1-1 0-0 2, Meeks 7-10 1-3 15, Roberts 5-13 2-2 15, Shabazz 8-13 6-6 26, Newbury 4-4 4-4 13, M.Williams 5-7 1-1 13, Gigiberia 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 34-55 16-21 94.

SAN DIEGO (10-13)

Jamerson 2-3 0-0 4, Earlington 9-15 2-2 24, Sisoho Jawara 3-9 6-7 12, Townsend 6-13 7-8 21, E.Williams 3-7 4-5 13, Turner 2-4 0-0 5, McKinney 1-4 0-0 2, Beniwal 0-2 0-0 0, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 19-22 81.

Halftime_San Francisco 46-42. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 10-21 (Shabazz 4-7, Roberts 3-9, M.Williams 2-3, Newbury 1-1, Meeks 0-1), San Diego 10-25 (Earlington 4-5, E.Williams 3-5, Townsend 2-7, Turner 1-2, McKinney 0-1, Beniwal 0-2, Sisoho Jawara 0-3). Fouled Out_M.Williams, Sisoho Jawara. Rebounds_San Francisco 29 (Hawthorne 6), San Diego 24 (Earlington 10). Assists_San Francisco 21 (Hawthorne 5), San Diego 12 (Sisoho Jawara 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 20, San Diego 19.

