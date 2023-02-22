San Diego St. 77, Colorado St. 58

Cartier 1-3 0-0 2, Hebb 0-4 2-2 2, Rivera 1-1 0-0 2, Stevens 7-13 1-1 15, Tonje 7-12 3-4 18, Jackson 3-4 1-2 7, Lake 1-5 0-0 3, Palmer 2-4 0-0 5, Moors 2-4 0-0 4, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 7-9 58.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason