San Diego St. 72, Boise St. 52

Degenhart 4-10 0-0 9, N.Smith 1-4 0-2 2, Agbo 2-7 5-5 9, M.Rice 7-15 2-2 16, Whiting 0-2 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 2-7 3-6 8, Young 0-1 1-2 1, Sylla 1-3 1-2 3, Milner 2-3 0-0 4, NgaNga 0-0 0-0 0, B.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 12-19 52.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason