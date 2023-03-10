San Diego St. 64, San Jose St. 49

T.Anderson 2-5 3-3 8, Tolbert 1-5 0-0 2, Diallo 3-6 0-0 6, Cardenas 2-10 0-2 4, Moore 3-13 0-1 7, Gorener 5-10 2-2 15, Vaihola 2-4 0-0 4, G.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, King 1-1 0-0 2, Elder 0-0 1-2 1, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Simeth 0-0 0-0 0, Torbor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 6-10 49.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason