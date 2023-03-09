San Diego St. 64, Colorado St. 61

Cartier 5-8 2-2 12, Lake 4-9 0-0 10, Rivera 0-3 1-2 1, Stevens 5-20 4-4 16, Tonje 6-10 4-4 17, Moors 2-2 0-0 4, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Palmer 0-2 1-2 1, Hebb 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 12-14 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason