San Antonio 102, Utah 94

Bates-Diop 3-8 0-0 6, Sochan 4-10 5-8 13, Collins 2-15 3-4 7, Branham 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 12-19 1-3 25, McDermott 7-14 0-0 19, Bassey 3-7 1-2 7, Graham 3-8 5-6 12, Wesley 3-5 1-2 9. Totals 39-91 16-25 102.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason