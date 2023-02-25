Sam Houston St. 64, S. Utah 57

Fausett 1-8 1-4 3, Spurgin 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 4-11 4-5 14, Butler 4-10 1-2 10, Jones 3-13 6-6 15, Barnes 3-8 1-1 8, Healy 2-5 2-3 7, Fallah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 15-21 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason