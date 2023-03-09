Sam Houston St. 64, Cal Baptist 51

Ta.Armstrong 3-9 3-5 10, Nottage 2-6 3-4 7, Tchoukuiengo 2-5 2-2 7, Washington 1-4 0-0 3, Battin 0-5 0-0 0, Tr.Armstrong 2-11 0-0 6, Goodrick 3-3 2-5 8, Quintana 3-9 0-0 8, Wade 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-53 10-16 51.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason