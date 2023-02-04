Sacred Heart 78, CCSU 65

Momoh 4-7 2-3 10, Amos 4-13 0-0 9, Rodgers 2-10 0-0 5, Scantlebury 3-9 0-1 6, Snoddy 8-11 4-7 20, Breland 2-6 2-4 6, Sweatman 3-6 0-1 7, Ostrowsky 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 8-16 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason