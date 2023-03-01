Sacred Heart 67, Wagner 55

Fletcher 5-6 1-2 11, B.Brown 6-12 3-6 15, Ezquerra 1-7 0-0 2, Hunt 1-8 2-4 4, Williams 2-11 0-0 5, Price Noel 1-4 2-2 4, Moore 5-9 4-7 14, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, J.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-60 12-23 55.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason