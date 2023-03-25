Sacramento 135, Phoenix 127

Craig 1-6 0-0 2, Okogie 1-2 2-2 4, Biyombo 3-4 0-3 6, Booker 10-16 12-14 32, Paul 5-12 4-4 15, Warren 7-13 0-1 15, Ross 11-16 2-2 30, Landale 8-11 1-1 17, Payne 0-5 1-2 1, Shamet 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 48-89 22-29 127.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason