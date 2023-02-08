Sacramento 130, Houston 128

Barnes 5-10 5-5 16, Murray 4-9 0-0 10, Sabonis 8-15 6-7 22, Fox 11-23 9-10 31, Huerter 2-7 2-2 7, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Metu 4-4 0-0 8, Mitchell 3-4 2-2 9, Davis 4-7 0-0 10, Monk 5-11 4-4 17. Totals 46-92 28-30 130.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason