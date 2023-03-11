Sacramento 128, Phoenix 119

Barnes 6-10 6-6 19, Murray 0-3 0-0 0, Sabonis 5-10 7-10 17, Fox 8-22 0-2 18, Huerter 2-7 4-4 9, Edwards 4-6 2-2 12, Lyles 4-8 2-2 13, Metu 2-2 5-5 9, Mitchell 5-7 1-1 13, Monk 5-10 4-5 18. Totals 41-85 31-37 128.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason