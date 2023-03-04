Sacramento 128, L.A. Clippers 127

Batum 4-6 0-0 11, George 8-16 10-10 28, Plumlee 5-7 3-5 13, Gordon 8-13 2-3 21, Westbrook 12-16 2-5 27, Covington 6-11 0-0 15, Coffey 0-3 0-2 0, Mann 3-6 0-0 8, Hyland 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 47-87 19-27 127.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason