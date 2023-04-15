Sacramento 126, Golden State 123

D.Green 1-5 2-2 4, DiVincenzo 3-5 2-2 10, Looney 2-2 4-6 8, Curry 11-20 2-2 30, Thompson 8-19 0-0 21, Kuminga 3-6 2-3 8, Wiggins 7-16 2-4 17, Payton II 4-7 0-0 8, Poole 4-10 7-8 17. Totals 43-90 21-27 123.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason