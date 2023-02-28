Sacramento 123, Oklahoma City 117

Barnes 8-13 9-10 29, Murray 5-10 0-0 13, Sabonis 8-10 6-8 22, Huerter 8-14 2-2 20, Mitchell 6-10 0-0 15, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 3-7 2-4 9, Metu 2-4 0-2 4, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Dellavedova 1-4 1-2 4, Dozier 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 43-82 22-30 123.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason