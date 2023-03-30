Sacramento 120, Portland 80

Barnes 1-5 5-6 7, Murray 5-10 0-0 13, Sabonis 5-7 5-8 15, Fox 7-14 2-2 18, Huerter 7-14 0-0 17, Edwards 1-2 0-0 3, Holmes 1-1 1-2 3, Lyles 2-9 2-2 8, Metu 1-2 0-0 2, Dozier 1-4 0-0 2, Len 2-4 1-2 5, Davis 2-5 0-0 6, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 6-12 2-2 19. Totals 42-92 18-24 120.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason