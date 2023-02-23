S. Utah 86, Texas-Arlington 76

Fausett 4-8 4-4 13, Spurgin 3-6 0-0 6, Allen 5-7 6-7 17, Butler 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 5-13 9-9 21, Barnes 7-10 2-2 20, Healy 1-2 0-0 2, Fallah 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-53 21-22 86.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason