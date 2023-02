NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jay Rodgers scored a career-high 24 points as Central Connecticut took down Stonehill 94-90 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Rodgers was 8 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Blue Devils (10-19, 7-7 Northeast Conference). Kellen Amos scored 12 points while going 4 of 17 (2 for 10 from distance), and added six rebounds. Jayden Brown was 4 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.