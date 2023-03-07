Richmond 71, UMass 38

Cross 1-7 0-0 3, Kante 1-3 0-0 2, Leveque 3-4 0-0 6, Luis 5-14 2-3 12, K.Thompson 0-8 1-2 1, Weeks 2-9 0-0 4, Dominguez 1-8 1-1 3, Diggins 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 0-1 1-2 1, Gapare 1-5 0-0 2, Kelly 0-0 2-2 2, G.Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Marcus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-63 7-10 38.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason