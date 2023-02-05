Richmond 68, Fordham 58

Moore 3-11 6-8 12, Novitskyi 4-7 0-1 8, Charlton 1-3 0-1 3, Quisenberry 1-9 3-4 5, Richardson 3-7 2-3 8, Rose 3-6 0-0 9, Tsimbila 5-6 0-0 10, Dean 1-1 1-1 3, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 12-18 58.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason