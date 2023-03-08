Rice 72, UTSA 71

Diouf 1-2 0-0 2, Sabally 3-6 0-0 7, Buggs 2-8 1-1 6, Medor 7-14 5-10 20, Richards 4-11 3-5 14, Germany 5-13 1-2 11, Addo-Ankrah 3-5 0-0 7, Tucker 2-3 0-0 4, Farmer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 10-18 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason