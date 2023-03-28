Revived N. Carolina sports wagering bill wins big House vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sports gambling in North Carolina soared over a major hurdle on Tuesday as the House voted for legislation to permit, regulate and tax wagering activities less than a year after the chamber scuttled a similar effort.
The winning 66-45 vote for pro-gambling forces signals the legislature could be willing to offer residents in the nation's ninth-largest state the chance to bet on professional, college and Olympic-type athletics by computer, mobile app or in person by early next year.