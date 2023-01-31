Quinnipiac 72, Marist 66

Cooley 2-4 0-0 6, Ingo 2-4 0-0 4, Gardner 7-16 1-4 17, Harris 3-8 0-0 8, Brickner 6-10 2-2 14, Daughtry 1-2 1-2 4, Salton 2-5 0-0 4, Farris 2-8 0-0 5, Belton 1-1 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 4-8 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason