Quinnipiac 66, Fairfield 51

Cook 3-11 0-0 6, Jeanne-Rose 7-10 3-4 17, Fields 1-7 2-2 5, Leach 4-11 2-2 10, Wojcik 2-7 0-0 4, Long 1-8 0-0 2, Johns 0-2 0-0 0, Willis 1-4 0-0 2, Maidoh 2-3 1-3 5, Crisler 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 8-11 51.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason