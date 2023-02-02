Skip to main content
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 82, OAKLAND 73

FG FT Reb
FORT WAYNE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kpedi 30 3-3 1-3 3-7 0 4 7
Planutis 31 2-5 0-0 0-4 2 1 6
Billups 29 3-6 2-2 1-6 3 3 10
Chong Qui 33 6-14 3-4 0-3 3 2 15
Godfrey 33 8-14 11-13 0-7 3 1 32
Roberts 18 4-5 0-1 0-1 2 1 8
Morton-Robertson 14 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Mulder 8 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Peterson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
DeJurnett 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-51 17-23 5-30 13 16 82

Percentages: FG .549, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Godfrey 5-8, Billups 2-3, Planutis 2-4, Morton-Robertson 0-2, Chong Qui 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kpedi 2, Mulder 2, Billups, Godfrey).

Turnovers: 18 (Billups 5, Chong Qui 3, Godfrey 2, Kpedi 2, Peterson 2, Roberts 2, Morton-Robertson, Planutis).

Steals: 11 (Chong Qui 5, Billups 2, Godfrey, Morton-Robertson, Peterson, Planutis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OAKLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hervey 18 0-2 2-2 1-1 0 1 2
Townsend 40 6-10 2-4 5-14 2 3 14
Lampman 34 5-16 1-1 2-4 3 5 12
Moore 40 7-22 12-12 1-9 3 2 28
Watts 26 2-9 0-0 5-5 1 3 4
Conway 18 3-4 2-2 1-2 0 0 8
Price 17 2-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 5
Shepherd 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Parker 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-67 19-21 16-37 9 16 73
Percentages: FG .373, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 4-29, .138 (Moore 2-10, Price 1-2, Lampman 1-12, Hervey 0-1, Townsend 0-2, Watts 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hervey 2, Lampman, Moore).

Turnovers: 16 (Moore 8, Lampman 3, Townsend 3, Conway, Hervey).

Steals: 10 (Lampman 3, Moore 3, Townsend 2, Watts 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fort Wayne 36 46 82
Oakland 29 44 73

A_2,569 (3,000).

