Princeton 89, Cornell 82

Boothby 3-4 0-0 8, Hansen 4-8 4-6 12, Dolan 2-11 3-4 8, Gray 6-9 0-1 13, Manon 9-17 5-7 23, Baldwin 2-3 0-0 5, Ragland 3-9 1-2 8, Filien 1-2 0-0 2, Nix 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Kiachian 0-0 0-0 0, Noard 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-65 13-20 82.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason