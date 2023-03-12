Princeton 74, Yale 65

Evbuomwan 8-14 4-6 21, Kellman 2-5 1-2 5, Pierce 4-8 2-2 12, Allocco 4-8 4-4 15, Langborg 4-12 4-6 14, Martini 1-5 0-0 3, Lee 0-3 4-4 4, Peters 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 19-24 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason