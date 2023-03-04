Prairie View 78, Texas Southern 74

Barnes 5-10 1-3 13, Nicholas 6-12 2-5 14, Walker 6-13 1-2 13, Granger 4-7 2-2 11, Henry 7-12 3-5 19, Gilliam 0-2 0-0 0, Farooq 0-1 0-0 0, Craig 0-0 2-2 2, Mortle 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-58 11-19 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason