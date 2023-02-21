Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Prairie View 67, MVSU 65

Stredic 5-11 1-2 11, Barber 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 6-13 4-7 17, Collins 2-8 3-5 8, Mosley 7-9 2-2 19, Minton 3-3 0-0 6, Washington 1-3 0-0 2, Waller 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 10-16 65.

PRAIRIE VIEW (11-17)

Rasas 1-10 2-2 4, Augustin 5-9 4-9 14, Douglas 5-17 3-8 14, Harding 0-2 1-2 1, Nelson 2-3 2-2 8, Bell 6-13 3-4 17, Smith 3-6 2-3 9, M.Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Wesley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 17-30 67.

Halftime_Prairie View 35-34. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 5-6 (Mosley 3-3, Brown 1-1, Collins 1-1, Waller 0-1), Prairie View 6-20 (Nelson 2-3, Bell 2-5, Smith 1-4, Douglas 1-5, Harding 0-1, Augustin 0-2). Rebounds_MVSU 34 (Stredic, Brown, Minton 6), Prairie View 33 (Augustin 10). Assists_MVSU 7 (Collins 2), Prairie View 11 (Rasas 6). Total Fouls_MVSU 21, Prairie View 14. A_1,071 (6,500).

