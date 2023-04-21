Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124

Craig 3-5 6-6 15, Durant 8-15 11-11 28, Ayton 4-9 4-8 12, Booker 18-29 6-7 45, Paul 5-18 0-2 11, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 2-3 2-2 8, Biyombo 1-1 2-5 4, Okogie 1-5 4-5 6, Shamet 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 35-46 129.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason